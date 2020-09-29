HOPEDALE — The Mansfield High golf team delivered a single-match record round on Tuesday with six players breaking 40 at Hopedale Golf Course Tuesday as the Hornets took a 137-186 victory over Milford High in a Hockomock League match.
Senior Brian See shot a 2-under-par medalist round of 33, taking three birdies. Senior Ryan Dow came in at 1-under-oar 34 with two birdies, while senior Jason See delivered an even par round of 36, having an eagle at the par-4 No. 4 hole. The Hornets host Milford Thursday at Norton CC.
- Sophomore Chad Correira fired an even-par round of 36 on the North course at Heather Hill CC as Bishop Feehan (2-1) scored a 218-182 win over Arlington Catholic in a Central Catholic League match. Correia inked three birdies at the No. 2, 7 and 9 holes. Brad Gillen and James Kannally came in at 2-over-par. The Shamrocks visit Arlington Catholic Wednesday.
- At Foxborough CC, Foxboro opened its Hockomock League season with a 162-170 loss to Canton. Jack Rounds and Dylan Quinn shots round of 40 for the Warriors, who visit Canton Thursday.
- The Hockomock League match between King Philip and Taunton was rescheduled to a home and away series beginning Thursday at Segregansett CC.
- At TPC-Boston, Norton (2-1) fell 275-281 to Holliston in a Tri-Valley League match. Matt Nichols shot a Lancer medalist round of 41.
Mansfield 137, Milford 186: Msf. scores — Brian See 33, Ryan Dow 34, Jason See 35, Joe Gormley 35, Cian Goulet 36, Nate Morrealle 37.
Bishop Feehan 218, Arlington Catholic 182: BF scores — Chad Correia 36, James Kannally 38, Brad Gillen 38, Drew Payson 39, Jack Hudson 39, Kevin Barrera 40, Carol Pignato 40.
Holliston 275, Norton 281: Norton scores — Matt Nichols 41, Aidan Ryan 45, Jack McPartland 47, Nate Daly 48.
Canton 162, Foxboro 170: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 42, Jack Rounds 42, Jack Watts 43, Dylan Pothier 43.
