NORTON -- Senior Ryan Dow had three birdies in a 3-under-par medalist round of 33 on the front side at Norton CC Wednesday, leading the Mansfield High golf team to a 145-154 victory over Franklin High in a Hockomock League match.
The Hornets (10-1) had five golfers break 40 during the round in setting a MHS single-match, low-round record.
Dow had six pars in addition to birdies at the No. 5, 7 and 9 holes on the layout. In addition, Cian Goulet finished at even par 36 for the Hornets.
Mansfield will be the defending champion when the Hockomock League Championship Tournament is played Monday at Franklin CC.
- Patrick Reardon came in with a 1-under-par round of 34 in leading King Philip to a 149-167 victory over Attleboro in a Hockomock League match at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course. Brendan Raymond shot a 1-over-par Bombardier medalist round of 36. The Warriors (7-4) notched a season-low team score during the round with senior captain Aidan Leonard shooting a season low 40.
- With four Rocketeers breaking 40, North Attleboro (4-6) nipped Foxboro 150-154 in a Hockomock League match on the "middle" course at Heather Hill CC. Dillon Harding and Aidan Weir finished with 1-over-par rounds of 36 for the Rocketeers. Jack Watts and Dylan Quinn both came in with low rounds of 38 for Foxboro.
North Attleboro 150, Foxboro 154: NA scores -- Aidan Weir 36, Dillon Harding 36, Sam Gallagher 39, Tyler DeMattio 39; Foxboro scores -- Dylan Quinn 38, Jack Watts 38, Dylan Pothier 38, Matt Fossella 40, May Sullivan 40.
King Philip 149, Attleboro 167: KP scores -- Patrick Reardon 34, Mike Matheson 35, Jared Curran 40, Aidan Leonard 40; AHS scores -- Brendan Raymond 36, Evan Houle 41, Owen Dryjowicz 42, Matt Harbour 45, Dane Holske 45.
Mansfield 145, Franklin 154: Msf. scores -- Ryan Dow 33, Cian Goulet 36, Jason See 38, Nate Morreale 38, Brian See 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.