CANTON — The backside at Blue Hills Country Club was where the Mansfield High golf team captured first place at the Hockomock League Championship Tournament Thursday.
Junior Ryan Dow finished with a 37 on the backside to deliver the second low medalist round on the day at 77 as the Hornets compiled 238 points to take a decisive 12-shot margin of victory.
The See brothers, Brian and Jason, both scored 39 on the backside to finish with rounds of 79 and 82, respectively, as the Hornets dominated the field.
King Philip High’s Kayla Schuberth was the Warriors’ medalist and led all female entrants in the field with a 12-over-par 84.
Junior Dylan Quinn shot a 12-over-par score of 84 for Foxboro’s low round, the Warriors finishing sixth as a team at 257. Jillian Barend shot a North Attleboro-best 89 as the Rocketeers finished eighth, while Jack Handy came in with an 87 for ninth place Attleboro High.
“It was not so much the cold, but the wind,” Mansfield High coach Chris Hall said of the challenging conditions. “I just told them to keep the ball low and keep the ball in play.”
Franklin’s Jack Patterson captured medalist honors at 76, one of only three players — along with Dow and Brian See — to break 80 on the day.
The Hornets face unbeaten Canton Friday in their final Hockomock League match of the regular season before heading to the Acushnet River Valley CC Monday for the MIAA Division 1 Qualifying Tournament.
- At George Wright Golf Course, Bishop Feehan freshman Char Correia recorded two birdies over his first three holes, finishing with a medalist round of 2-over par 38 as the Shamrocks earned a 256-267 non-league victory. John Veno scored a 39 for the Shamrocks (10-2), who will travel to the South Sectionals at Easton Country Club Monday.
- Tri-County finished second out 14 teams at the Mayflower Athletic Championship held at Acushnet River Valley CC, paced by Brody Dalzell’s round of 80. He was followed by T-C teammates Colby Jones with an 82, Matt Brangiforte (84) and Bryce Dalzell (89). Diamond Voke placed first in the match while Tri-County beat West Bridgewater in the competition to finish 9-4-1 overall (8-3-1 Mayflower). The Cougars await the MIAA postseason pairings.
Hockomock League Championship Tournament
At the Blue Hills CC, Canton
Team scores: 1-Mansfield 238, 2-Canton 250, 3-Franklin 251, 4-Sharon 252, 5-Oliver Ames 257, 6-Foxboro 258, 7-King Philip 267, 8-North Attleboro 271, 9-Attleboro 280, 10-Milford 283, 11-Taunton 298, 12-Stoughton 306
Attleboro scores: Jack Handy 87, Brian Houle 92, Brendan Raymond 101.
Foxboro scores: Dylan Quinn 84, Matt Lathrop 87, Noah Hicks 87.
King Philip scores: Kayla Schuberth 84, Mike Matheson 89, Nate Ihley 94.
Mansfield scores: Ryan Dow 77, Brian See 79, Jason See 82.
North Attleboro scores: Jillian Barend 89, Jake Gaskin 89, Sam Gallagher 93.
Bishop Feehan 256, Catholic Memorial 267: BF scores — Chad Correia 38, John Veno 39, Drew Corcoran 44, Chloe Burke 44, Drew Price 45, Ben Studholme 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.