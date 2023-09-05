FOXBORO — The Mansfield High golf team earned a 162-169 win over Foxboro High at Foxboro Country Club on Tuesday, improving to 1-1 this season.
Leading the way for the Hornets were Brendan Vokey and Nate McClean, each shooting a 39. Foxboro was led on the course by Zach Georgantas’ 38 and Michael Ruo’s 41.
Mansfield plays again Thursday against Canton at Blue Hills Country Club while Foxboro plays at Easton Country Club against Stoughton.
Milford 145, Attleboro 158
MILFORD — The Bombardiers were unable to beat Milford, who shot a school record in the meet at Hopedale Country Club.
The Bombardiers were led by Dane Holske’s 38 and a 39 from Brad Lehtonen. Brady Erwin shot a 40 and Jacob Bettencourt shot a 41. With twin 42’s was Ryan Hill and Chris McMahon.
Attleboro plays again on Friday at Wentworth Hills Country Club against King Philip.
Seekonk 264, West Bridgewater 303
SEEKONK — Cooper Fitzpatrick had the team low of 40 in a win for the Warriors.
Shooting a 42 for Seekonk was Aidan Connell followed by a trio of 44’s from teammates Connor Loomis, Jack Lasalle and Jonathan Tawa. Declan Lush carded a 50.