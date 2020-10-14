NORTON — With five players breaking 40 on the front side at Norton Country Club, the 5-0 Mansfield High Hornets claimed a 148-191 victory over Taunton High in a Hockomock League match Wednesday.
Ryan Dow shot a 1-under-par medalist round of 35 for Mansfield, having six pars and two birdies on his scorecard. Mansfield has a rematch with the Tigers Thursday.
- Jack McPartland not only shot a career-best round of 40 at New England CC with his 4-over-par medalist round carrying Norton (3-4) to a 261-279 victory over Bellingham in a Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers return to action Thursday at Maplegate CC against Medway.
- Junior Brendan Raymond inked six pars and one birdie on his for a medalist round of 36 at Hopedale Golf Course as Attleboro (2-2) took home a 175-179 Hockomock League victory over Milford. The Bombardiers host the Scarlet Hawks Thursday at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
- At Easton Country Club, North Attleboro took a 171-181 victory over Stoughton in a Hockomock League match. The Rocketeers (2-4) had a low round of 41 taken by Sam Gallagher. North hosts the Black Knights Thursday at the Heather Hill CC.
- The Bishop Stang Spartans handed Bishop Feehan its second loss of the season 171-157 at New Bedford CC. Chad Correia shot a Shamrock medalist round of 39. Bishop Feehan (5-2) entertains Archbishop Williams Thursday at Heather Hill CC.
- Jared Curran carded a 1-over-par King Philip medalist round of 37, but the Warriors (2-3) fell 158-163 to Franklin in a Hockomock League match at Franklin CC. The Warriors host the Panthers Thursday at Wentworth Hills Golf Course.
- Foxboro (2-3) suffered a 153-160 loss to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match at Pine Oaks CC. Dylan Quinn shot a Warrior medalist round of 2-over-par 37. The Warriors host the Tigers Thursday at Foxborough CC.
Bishop Stang 171, Bishop Feehan 157: BF scores — Chad Correia 39, Jim Kannally 42, Carol Pignato 44,Cam Gauthier 44, Jack Hudson 45, Brad Gillen 46, Kevin Barrera 46, Drew Payson 47
North Attleboro 171, Stoughton 181: NA scores — Sam Gallagher 41, Jake Gaskin 42, Aidan Weir 44, Dillon Harding 44.
Mansfield 148, Taunton 191: Msf. scores — Ryan Dow 35, Briane See 37, Cian Goulet 38, Nate Morrealle 38, Joe Gormley 39.
Franklin 158, King Philip 163: KP scores — Jared Curran 37, Mike Matheson 39, Patrick Reardon 41, Marcus Paschke 46.
Attleboro 175, Milford 179: AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 36, Parker Sackett 46, Matt Harbour 46, Leo Lombardo 47.
Norton 261, Bellingham 279: Norton scores — Jack McPartland 40, Matt Nichols 41, Colin Landry 43, Aidan Ryan 43, Joe Fasolino 45, Aidan Blake 49.
Oliver Ames 153, Foxboro 160: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 37. Jack Rounds 41, Dylan Pothier 41, Matt Cella 41.
