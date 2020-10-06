PLAINVILLE — Three players shot 40 or better on the front side at Wentworth Hills Golf Course Tuesday as the defending Hockomock League champion Mansfield High golf team scored a 160-171 victory over King Philip Regional High in a Hockomock League match.
Senior Brian See shot a 4-over-par medalist round of 39 for the Hornets (3-0), while Ava Haggis and Cian Goulet both came in with rounds of 40 to also top KP’s low scorers Aidan Leonard and Mike Matheson, who each carded a 42. The Hornets and KP meet again Thursday at Norton CC.
- Foxboro (1-2) broke into the win column for the first time this season with a 167-180 Hockomock League victory over Sharon. Jack Watts carded a Warrior medalist round of 39. Foxboro next visits Sharon Thursday.
- North Attleboro (1-3) fell 161-165 to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match On the “middle” course at Heather Hill CC. Dillon Harding shot a 3-over-par medalist round of 38 for the Rocketeers, who have a rematch with the Tigers Thursday at Pine Oaks CC.
- At TPC-Boston, Norton (2-3) fell 240-283 to Hopkinton in a Tri-Valley League match. Aidan Ryan and Matt Nichols came in with Lancer low rounds of 42. Norton visits Hopkinton Wednesday.
Mansfield 160, King Philip 171: Msf. scores — Brian See 39, Ava Haggis 40, Cian Goulet 40, Jason See 41, Joe Gormley 41; KP scores — Mike Matheson 42, Aidan Leonard 42, Aidan Curran 42, Tim Hartwell 42.
Oliver Ames 161, North Attleboro 165: NA scores — Dillon Harding 38, Jake Gaskin 39, Tyler DeMattio 43, Aidan Weir 45, Sam Gallagher 45.
Foxboro 167, Sharon 180: Foxboro scores — Jack Watts 39, Dylan Quinn 42, Jack Rounds 42, Luke Davies 43.
Hopkinton 240, Norton 283: Norton scores — Matt Nichols 42, Aidan Ryan 42, Jack McPartland 47, Colin Landry 50, Logan Letourneau 50.
