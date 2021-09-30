PLAINVILLE — Mike Matheson delivered a brilliant 4-under-par medalist round of 31 on the frontside at Wentworth Hills CC Thursday in leading the unbeaten King Philip Regional High golf team to a 148-162 victory over Foxboro High in a Hockomock League match.
Matheson eagled the 488-yard, par-5 No. 5 hole, in addition to having birdies at the 384-yard, par-4 No. 3 hole, the 374-yard, par-4 No. 4 hole and the 366-yard, par-4 No. 6 hole. And he left a birdie putt at No. 9 on the lip of the cup.
The Warriors (8-0) had all four scores at 40 or lower with Jared Curran coming in at 2-over-par 37. “
They’ve all bought into the program,” KP coach Myles McHugh said. “They realize that this is their year.”
Jack Watts fired a 2-over-par round of 37 for Foxboro (4-5) with a birdie at No. 3.
- Brendan Raymond came in with a 1-over-par medalist round of 36 in leading Attleboro (5-6) to a 161-170 victory over Milford in a Hockomock League match at Hopedale CC. Raymond birdied the No. 5 and No. 7 holes during the round. The Bombardiers play their fourth match of the week Friday against North Attleboro.
- At the Cape Club of Sharon, North Attleboro trimmed the host Eagles 169-171 in a Hockomock League match. Jake Gaskin shot a 3-over--par medalist round of 39 for the Rocketeers (5-6), who return to action Friday against Attleboro.
- Cian Goulet came in with a 3-over-par medalist round of 39 as Mansfield (10-3) downed Taunton 164-177 in a Hockomock League match at Segregansett CC. Drew Urban shot a round of 41 for the Hornets in his varsity debut.
- Andrew Machado (37) and Mitch Bushell (38) both broke 40 in leading Dighton-Rehoboth (8-1) to a 248-269 South Coast Conference victory over Seekonk at Hillside CC. Zach Taraian carded a medalist round of 1-under-par 35 for the Warriors.
- At TPC-Boston, Norton (7-4) took a 272-274 victory over Norwood in a Tri-Valley League match. Jack McPartland delivered a 2-over-par medalist round of 38 for Norton, which has a match Sunday at Bellingham.
Bishop Feehan (6-2) scored a 233-139 victory over Cardinal Spellman in a Catholic Central League match at D.W. Field Golf Course in Brockton. Chad Correia fired a 1-under-par medalist round of 35 with two birdies and six pars to take 38 team points.
King Philip 148, Foxboro 162: KP scores — Mike Matheson 31, Jared Curran 37, Pat Reardon 40, Gavin Croke 40; Foxboro scores — Jack Watts 37, Matt Fossella 41, Jack Rounds 42, Dylan Pothier 42.
Mansfield 164, Taunton 177: Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 39, Hunter Tang 40, Drew Urban 41, Ryan Doherty 44, Nate McLean 44, Jordan Tavares 44.
Attleboro 161, Milford 170: AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 36, Leo Lombardo 41, Evan Houle 41, Jackson Sweeney 43.
North Attleboro 169, Sharon 171: NA scores — Jake Gaskin 39, Tyson Laviano 42, Dillon Harding 44, Aaron Levesque 44.
Bishop Feehan 233, Cardinal Spellman 139: BF scores — Chad Correia 35 (38), Jim Kannally 35 (38), Matt Murray 36 (36), Matt Linehan 38 (33), Jack Hudson 38 (32).
Dighton-Rehoboth 248, Seekonk 269: D-R scores — Andrew Machado 37, Mitch Bushell 38, Sam Watts 40, Peter Torres 40, Ella Rosa 46, Jordan Dietz 47; Seekonk — Zach Taraian 35, Gary Taraian 38, Jonathan Tawa 42, Marcus Nadeau 50, Cooper Fitzpatrick 51, Evan Fasteson 53.
Norton 272, Norwood 274: Norton scores — Jack McPartland 38, Aidan Blake 44, Aidan Ryan 44, Sean Nichols 48, Shawn Cleary 49, Nate daly 49.
