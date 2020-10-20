NORTON — Nate Morreale carded an even-par round of 36 with a birdie at the No. 9 hole on the front side of the Norton Country Club Tuesday that guided the Mansfield High Hornets to a 152-183 victory over Attleboro in the Hockomock League match.
Ryan Doherty, Joe Gormley and Ryan Dow all shot 40 or better for the Hornets (7-1), who tangle with the Bombardiers (3-5) again on Thursday at the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
At TPC Boston, junior Jack McPartland recorded his third consecutive medalist round of 40 for the Norton High Lancers (3-6) in a 258-276 victory over Medway in a Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers avenged a three-stroke loss to Medway at the Maplegate Golf Course. Norton concludes the season Wednesday against Bellingham.
At the Foxborough CC, Matt Fossella, Luke Davies and Dylan Quinn all finished with sterling 1-over-par rounds of 37 on the frontside to give the Foxboro Warriors (5-3) a 152-185 victory over Stoughton and a sweep of the Hockomock League series with the Black Knights.
At the Wentworth Hills Golf Course, Mike Matheson shot a 5-over-par medalist round of 40 in leading King Philip (3-4) to a 169-178 victory over Milford in a Hockomock League match. Jared Curran had birdies at the No. 1 and No. 8 holes for the Warriors, who have a rematch with the Scarlet Hawks Wednesday.
With four Canton High Bulldogs breaking 40 at the Blue Hills CC Challenger course, North Attleboro fell 146-159 in the Hockomock League match. Sam Gallagher shot a 3-over-par co-medalist round of 37 for the Rocketeers (4-5), who host Canton Wednesday at the Heather Hill CC.
Mansfield 152, Attleboro 183: Msf. scores — Nate Morreale 36, Ryan Dow 37, Joe Gormley 39, Ryan Doherty 40; AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 42, Evan Houle 46, Parker Sackett 47, Dane Holske 48.
Foxboro 152, Stoughton 185: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 37, Luke Davies 37, Matt Fossella 37, Jack Rounds.
Canton 146, North Attleboro 159: NA scores — Sam Gallagher 37, Jordan Paradis 39, Jake Gaskin 41, Dillon Harding 42. .
Norton 258, Medway 276: Norton scores — Jack McPartland 40, Joe Fasolino 41, Matt Nichols 42, Aidan Ryan 43, Nate Daly 46, Logan Letourneau 46.
King Philip 169, Milford 178: KP scores — Mike Matheson 40, Jared Curran 42, Tim Hartwell 43, Pat Reardon 44, Gavin Croke 44, Kevin Birenbaum 44.
