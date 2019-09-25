ATTLEBORO — King Philip Regional High senior captain Ray Mullen carded a Warrior medalist of 2-over par 37 as the Warrior golf team pulled out a 153-157 Hockomock League victory over Attleboro High at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course on Wednesday.
Attleboro senior Jack Handy was the overall medalist, firing an even-par round of 35 for the Bombardiers. Handy had one birdie on his card, at the par-4 No. 2 hole.
Mullen had his lone birdie of the round on the par-3, No. 8 hole. KP (4-3) will host Taunton Friday while Attleboro (3-6) will travel to North Attleboro.
E At the Easton CC, senior Jillian Barend came in with an even par round of 36 in leading North Attleboro (4-6) to a 160-178 victory over Stoughton in a Hockomock League match. Barend birdied the par-5 No. 2 hole and the par-4 No. 5 hole. The Rocketeers visit Milford Thursday.
E At the Franklin CC, the eight-match unbeaten skein of the Mansfield High Hornets came to an end as Franklin took a 156-166 victory. Mike O’Neil came in with a Hornet low round of 40.
E At New England Country Club, Norton senior captain Dean Santangelo carded an even-par 36 as the Lancers earned a 247-292 Tri-Valley League victory over host Bellingham. Santangelo, who is now 1-under through two days, carded his lone birdie on the day on the par-5, first hole. Norton (5-6) will travel to Norwood on Tuesday.
E Peter Anghinetti took in 29 points, while Ben Horowitz and Peter Torres each totaled 27 as Dighton-Rehoboth (7-3) claimed a 148-122 victory over Case at the Touissett CC in a South Coast Conference match. The Falcons visit Somerset Berkley Thursday.
King Philip 153, Attleboro 157: AHS scores — Jack Handy 35, Ben Wood 39, Brian Houle 40, Brendan Raymond 43; KP scores — Ray Mullen 37, Mike Matheson 38, Jared Curran 38, Pat Reardon 40.
Norton 247, Bellingham 292: Norton scores — Dean Santangelo 36, Tim Saunders 40, Mike Belcher 41, Aidan Ryan 41, Jack McPartland 44, Jack Buchan 45; Bell. Scores — Mike Gamble 44.
North Attleboro 160, Stoughton 178: NA scores — Jillian Barend 36, Jake Gaskin 38, Sam Gallagher 43, Jared Bankert 43 .
Franklin 156, Mansfield 166: Msf. scores — Mike O’Neil 40, Jason See 41, Nate Morreale 42.
Dighton-Rehoboth 148, Case 122: D-R scores — Peter Anghinetti 29, Peter Torres 27, Ben Horowitz 27, Mitch Bushell 23, Andrew Machado 22, Harry Taraian 20.
Old Rochester 107, Seekonk 54: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 17, Jack Tortolani 14, Evan Fasteson 7, Jacob Rulon 6, Aidan Culpon 6, Charlie Lehourites 4.
