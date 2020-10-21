NORTON — Senior captain Matt Nichols shot a 4-over-par medalist round of 40 at TPC-Boston Wednesday as the Norton High golf team notched its third straight victory, a 264-295 win over Bellingham High in a Tri-Valley League match.
The Lancers won for the second time in as many days and completed their abbreviated TVL season with a 5-5 record.
- Canton had four players break 40 as the Bulldogs scored a 147-156 victory over North Attleboro in the Hockomock League match on the middle course at Heather Hill CC. Sophomore Jake Gaskin shot a 2-over-par Rocketeer medalist round of 37. North (4-6) visits Foxboro next Tuesday.
- At Hopedale CC, Jared Curran carded a 1-over-par medalist round of 36 with a birdie at the No. 6 hole as King Philip (4-4) scored its second straight victory over Milford in the Hockomock League match, 158-173. King Philip plays Attleboro on Tuesday.
Norton 264, Bellingham 295: Norton scores — Matt Nichols 40, Aidan Ryan 41, Jack McPartland 42, Colin Landry 45, Joe Fasolino 45, Nate Daly 51.
Canton 147, North Attleboro 156: NA scores — Jake Gaskin 37, Sam Gallagher 38, Jordan Paradis 40, Tyler DeMattio 41.
King Philip 158, Milford 173: KP scores — Jared Curran 36, Mike Matheson 37, Gavin Croke 42, Ethan Sullivan 43, Kevin Birenbaum 43.
