HOPKINTON — Matt Nichols shot a Norton High medalist round of 4-over-par 40, but the Lancers fell 228-258 to Hopkinton High in a Tri-Valley League match Wednesday at Hopkinton Country Club.
The Lancers (2-4) are off until a match Wednesday with Bellingham.
Hopkinton 228, Norton 258: Norton scores — Matt Nichols 40, Jack McPartland 41, Aidan Ryan 42, Colin Landry 43, Logan Letourneau 45, Nate Daly 47.
