HAVERHILL — The MIAA Division 1 state golf tournament was held at the Renaissance Golf Club on Tuesday, with the North Attleboro High golf team and Bishop Feehan High senior Chad Correia closing out their seasons on the links.
The Rocketeers had trouble with the tricky par-72 course, with Tyson Laviano leading the way for North with a score of 81. Jake Gaskin shot an 84, Ishan Kohli shot an 86 and Dillon Harding carded a 92.
North Attleboro coach Steve Nelson noted that the course was difficult, particularly due to some unfamiliarity. Nelson followed a separate group to his golfers, and saw other golfers struggle with the course in bunkers and other hazards.
“It’s always a little difficult,” Nelson said. “You go onto a course you’re not familiar with and you’re not sure how the ball is going to bounce. It’s always a little bit of a question mark.
“It was a difficult course. There was plenty of trouble to get into if you weren’t hitting the ball straight. That’s golf.”
North finished 11th in the team standings. With the Rocketeers seeing the graduation of Gaskin, Harding, and Jordan Paradis, it was their final round donning a North uniform together. The group helped secure a state finals appearance as a team for the first time in Nelson’s 16 years as coach at North Attleboro.
“They all enjoyed it even though they didn’t play particularly well,” Nelson said. “When they came off the course they all had smiles on their face. This was really about having fun. I had three seniors here, for them this was it and they’ve all been terrific young men. They really enjoyed themselves.”
Feehan’s Correia finished tied for 12th in the field with a score of 77. A practice round last week for Correia helped give him some knowledge of the course ahead of Tuesday’s round — the final of his high school career.
Prepping Correia for the round was all his own doing, with Bishop Feehan head coach Angel MacLeod saying that Correia prepped himself well in advance days in advance.
“Chad went up for a practice round last week and he said thankfully he did,” MacLeod said. “He’s pretty self-sufficient as far as that goes. He’s pretty self-motivated and self-driven. He played in the CCL meet last week and then went over to Renaissance and did a practice round to play 36 holes in lousy weather.”
With a strong finish to his high school career, MacLeod added that while Correia was disappointed with the round there is nothing to be disappointed with in a field that included over 100 of Massachusetts’ best.
“He was definitely disappointed with how he played, but overall, I think with a field of over 100, I think he did very well,” MacLeod said. “I said he had a great season and he carried our team this year. Without him we probably wouldn’t have won half the matches we did. He had a great season and has had a great high school career.”
