HAVERHILL — The MIAA Division 1 state golf tournament was held at the Renaissance Golf Club on Tuesday, with the North Attleboro High golf team and Bishop Feehan High senior Chad Correia closing out their seasons on the links.

The Rocketeers had trouble with the tricky par-72 course, with Tyson Laviano leading the way for North with a score of 81. Jake Gaskin shot an 84, Ishan Kohli shot an 86 and Dillon Harding carded a 92.

