PLAINVILLE — The North Attleboro High boys golf team took second to Franklin High in a tri-match with Taunton High Wednesday at Heather Hill Country Club’s Middle Course.

North scored a 152 behind Franklin’s 151 while Taunton shot 180. Leading the way for the Rocketeers was Tyson Laviano, who shot a 35. Caiden Alberigo (38), Jordan Paradis (39) and Jake Gaskin (40) followed suit for scorers.