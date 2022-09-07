PLAINVILLE — The North Attleboro High boys golf team took second to Franklin High in a tri-match with Taunton High Wednesday at Heather Hill Country Club’s Middle Course.
North scored a 152 behind Franklin’s 151 while Taunton shot 180. Leading the way for the Rocketeers was Tyson Laviano, who shot a 35. Caiden Alberigo (38), Jordan Paradis (39) and Jake Gaskin (40) followed suit for scorers.
The match low belonged to Tyler O’Brien of Franklin, who had a 36. Taunton’s low cam from Alex Dias’ 38.
North Attleboro plays again on Tuesday against Milford at Hopedale Country Club.
Norton 288, Medway 297
NORTON — The Lancers defeated the Mustangs in a Tri-Valley League match at TPC Boston.
Leading the way for the Lancers was Shawn Clary, shooting an even-par and career-best 36 to earn the match medal. Sean Nichols was one off the pace with a 43.
Norton (2-2) next plays Westwood on Monday.
Milford 163, Attleboro 169
HOPEDALE — Attleboro dropped its first match of the season, losing to Milford at Hopedale Country Club.
Low medalist for the round was Leo Lombardo of Attleboro with a 37. Attleboro (1-1) plays faces Taunton at Seregansett Country Club Thursday.
Oliver Ames 146, King Philip 151
EASTON — Cam Hasenfus earned low medalist for the Warriors with a score of 36 in the Warriors’ loss to the Tigers at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
King Philip (1-2) next plays Wednesday against North Attleboro at Heather Hill.