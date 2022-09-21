PLAINVILLE — The North Attleboro High golf team defeated Attleboro High on Wednesday, scoring 143-156 at Heather Hill Country Club’s middle course.
Leading the way for North was Jake Gaskin’s 33, which was nearly matched by Attleboro’s Leo Lombardo who carded a 35.
Tyson Laviano shot a 36 and the trio of Dillon Harding, Ishan Kohli and Zach Corsetti each shot a 37 for the Rocketeers.
Ryan Hill shot a 38 for the Bombardiers and was followed on the card by Bradley Lehtonen’s 41 and Bradley Martin’s 42.
Dighton-Rehoboth 252, Seekonk 309
DIGHTON — The Falcons cruised past the Warriros at Hillside Country Club, getting a course-best 38 from Charlie Rosa.
Jordan Dietz and TJ Levisee shot a round of 41, each, and Nate Maiato (43) and Hayden Bessette (44) shot solid scores for the Falcons.
Seekonk was led by Alex Hardo’s 46. Cooper Fitzpatrick shot a 50 and Connor Loomis carded a 51.
Xaverian 232, Mansfield 254
CANTON — Mansfield had match-low scores from Jason Friedman and Hayden O’Connor in its loss. Both Friedman and O’Connor carded 42’s. Brendan Vokey shot a 43 and Cody Nieratko shot a 44 in the loss.
Hopkinton 227, Norton 281
HOPKINTON — Norton got a pair of 41’s from Sean Nichols and Shawn Clary in its loss at Hopkinton Country Club.
Brady Bramwell and Owen Musto carded 47’s in the loss as well. Owen Kantelis shot a 48 for the Lancers.