ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High golf team defeated Attleboro High on Tuesday, 146-161, at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
Match medalist was Jake Gaskin from North Attleboro, shooting a 35. North Attleboro had three players shoot a 37 — Tyson Laviano, Dillon Harding and Zach Corsetti.
The Bombardiers were led by Carter Shelton’s 38. Bradley Martin shot a 39 for Attleboro while Ryan Hill and Shawn Wilcox each shot a 42.
The Rocketeers (6-3) play Franklin at Franklin Country Club on Wednesday. Attleboro (1-10) plays Franklin Friday at Franklin Country Club.
Mansfield 150, Foxboro 165
NORTON — The Hornets got a course low of 26 from Drew Urban at Norton Country Club.
Cody Neiratko and Michael Creedon shot a 37 for Mansfield. Brendan Vokey added a 40.
Foxboro was led by Patrick Callahan and Zac Georgantas with matching 40’s.Reese Curreri shot a 42 and Matt Sullivan had a 43.
Medfield 264, Norton 291
NORTON — The Lancers lost despite a leading match low score from Shawn Clary of 41.
Norton had a 43 from Sean Nichols. Owen Musto shot a 46 and Anthony Santangelo carded a 50.
King Philip wins tri-match
HOPEDALE — King Philip prevailed over Milford and Taunton at Hopedale Country Club, shooting a match low 155.
Milford scored a 162 and Taunton shot a 183.
Leading KP was Evan Regan with a 38. Ethan Sullivan, Cam Hasenfus and Jason Silva each shot a 39. Milford’s Anthony Lapierre shot a 37 to finish as a medalist.
Dighton-Rehoboth 252, Joseph Case 319
REHOBOTH — The Falcons earned their sixth win of the season with the brother and sister combo of Charlie and Ella Rosa leading D-R at Hillside Country Club.
Charlie carded a 38 and Ella shot a 39 to lead the team. TJ Levisee carded a 42. Hayden Bessette and James Czech each carded a 44 and Jordan Dietz shot a 45.