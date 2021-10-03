BELLINGHAM -- Jack McPartland shot a 5-over-par round of 41 Sunday at the New England Country Club in leading the Norton High golf team to a 270-305 victory over Bellingham in a Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers (8-4) visit Medway Monday.
Norton 270, Bellingham 305: Norton scores -- Jack McPartland 41, Sean Nichols 44, Aidan Ryan 44, Nate Daly 345, Aidan Blake 47. Sean Cleary 47.
