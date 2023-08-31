NORTON — Freshman Griffin Clary shot a round-low 41 on Thursday, helping secure a season-opening 269-322 win for the Norton High golf team over Bellingham High at TPC Boston.
Following Clary, teammates Shawn Clary and freshman Jack Regan both scored 44 while Anthony Santangelo and Owen Kantelis carded matching 46s.
The Lancers host Millis at TPC Boston on Wednesday.
Bourne 262, Seekonk 283
SEEKONK --The Warriors fell short to the Canalmen at Ledgemont Country Club.
Bourne’s Brett Lucier led in scoring with a 42, edging Seekonk’s Aidan Connell (43).
Jack Lasalle shot a 46 while Cooper Fitzpatrick and Connor Loomis both shot 47.
Perry Biggs scored a 48 for Seekonk and Declan Luch carded a 52.
Seekonk hosts West Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Franklin 159, Mansfield 265
FRANKLIN — The Hornets lost their season opener, falling at Franklin Country Club.
Mansfield was led by Drew Urban’s 40. Will Riley shot a 41 and both Nate McClean and Cody Nieratko scored 42. The Hornets next visit Foxboro at Foxboro Country Club on Tuesday.