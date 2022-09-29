STOUGHTON — The Mansfield High golf team continues to roll, beating Stoughton High at Easton Country Club, 159-191, on Thursday for its fourth win in a row.
The Hornets were led by match medalist Hayden O’Connor’s 38. Teammate Nathan McClean carded a 39, Drew Urban had a 40 and Brendan Vokey shot a 42.
Foxboro 156, Sharon 174
SHARON — The Warriors had an outstanding day at the Cape Club of Sharon, getting a 37 from Zac Georgantas, a 39 from Ryan Wood and another 39 from Louie Carangelo.
Foxboro’s Mat Sukllivan shot a 41 and Josh Connolly shot a 42.
North Attleboro 152, Canton 167
CANTON — The Rocketeers were led by Tyson Laviano’s 36 at Blue Hill Country Club’s Challenger Course.
The par-34 course was battled by Jake Gaskin (37), Dillon Harding (38) and Jordan Paradis (41). Leading for Canton was Teddy Shuman and Gavin McMahon, both shooting a 41.
Dighton-Rehoboth 280, Seekonk 317
SEEKONK — The Falcons had a team-low 44 from Charlie Rosa in the win at Ledgemont Country Club.
D-R had a pair of 45’s from Jordan Dietz and TJ Levisee, helping bring down the score. Carding a 46 was James Czech.
Seekonk was led on the course by Jon Tawa and Declan Lush’s 50. Three Warriors scored a 54 in Connor Loomis, Evan Fasteson and Cooper Fitzpatrick. Shooting a 55 was Perry Biggs.
Norwood 258, Norton 282
NORWOOD — The Lancers came up short at Norwood Country Club.
A 40 from Norton’s Shawn Clary was tied for the match low. Shooting a 47 for Norton was Anthony Santangleo and carding a 48 was Own Kantelis.