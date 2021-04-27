CANTON -- Unbeaten Old Colony won all six matches and the best-ball points Tuesday to post a 9-0 victory over Tri-County High in a Mayflower League golf match. Freshman Brady O'Connor shot a career-best round of 44 for the Cougars. Tri-County plays Norfolk Aggie at the Norwood CC Wednesday.
