EASTON — Despite having four players shooting 40 or better at the Pine Oaks Golf Course Friday, the Mansfield High golf team was dealt its first setback of the season, falling 155-58 to Oliver Ames High in a Hockomock League match.
Ryan Dow and Joe Gormley came in with Mansfield co-medalist rounds of 5-over-par 39.
Oliver Ames 155, Mansfield 158: Msf. scores — Ryan Dow 39, Joe Gormley 39, Nate Morreale 40, Cian Goulet 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.