FRANKLIN — Jack Rounds shot a 4-over-par Foxboro medalist round of 39 at Franklin CC, but the Warriors (3-4) fell to Franklin on the front side in a Hockomock League match last Friday.
Foxboro 172, Mansfield 187
FOXBORO — The Foxboro High golf team had all four of its scorers shoot better rounds than the top two scorers from Mansfield High last Thursday at the Foxborough Country Club in turning back the Hornets in a Hockomock League match.
Jack Rounds shot a 5-over-par medalist round of 41 for the Warriors (3-3), while Jack Watts was just one shot back. Foxboro returned to action to take on Stoughton at Easton Country Club on Wednesday, and travel to Wentworth CC in Plainville on Thursday to meet King Philip.
Franklin 165, Foxboro 173: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 39, Jack Watts 44, Josh Connolly 45, Matt Sullivan 45.
Foxboro 172, Mansfield 187: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 41, Jack Watts 42, Matt Fossella 44, Matt Sullivan 45; Msf. scores — Hunter Tang 44, Ryan Doherty 45, Cian Goulet 48, Brendan Vokey 50.
