BALTIC, Conn. — Bishop Feehan High senior Carol Pignato carded a 71 to tie for third place in the girls field at the New England Interscholastic Golf Championships held Monday at Mohegan Sun Country Club.
Pignato played a practice round on Sunday at the course for prep, working with her father to gain knowledge of the course. The pre-round knowledge helped her score an eagle, four birdies and five bogeys during her round of 1-under par.
“I watched her play the whole 18, and she was very steady and very consistent,” Bishop Feehan High golf coach Angel MacLeod said. “She didn’t make any mistakes. A 71 is a great score.”
Coming off the course, MacLeod expressed her pride in Pignato, who followed behind champion Molly Smith of Westford Academy (8-under) and Isabel Brozena of North Reading (3-under).
“I was telling her to stay calm, stay in the moment,” MacLeod said. “One at a time. She played well and stayed calm.”
Pignato is finished for the fall season, but MacLeod said that Pignato will return for the spring season tournament, along with sectionals and states.
