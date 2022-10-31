2022-11-01-tsc-spt-Macleod-Pignato

Bishop Feehan High senior Carol Pignato, right, holds her plaque for fiishing third in the girls tourney at the New England Golf Championships held Monday at Mohegan Sun Country Club. Alongside Pignato is Bishop Feehan High golf coach Angel MacLeod,

 Submitted photo

BALTIC, Conn. — Bishop Feehan High senior Carol Pignato carded a 71 to tie for third place in the girls field at the New England Interscholastic Golf Championships held Monday at Mohegan Sun Country Club.

Pignato played a practice round on Sunday at the course for prep, working with her father to gain knowledge of the course. The pre-round knowledge helped her score an eagle, four birdies and five bogeys during her round of 1-under par.

