ATTLEBORO — Angel MacLeod just didn’t inherit the Bishop Feehan High golf program, the first-year Shamrock head coach found herself with the potential for three or four teams.
That is, 44 players turned up for tryouts at Heather Hill CC in Plainville, Bishop Feehan’s home base of operations. The Shamrocks embark in Catholic Central League competition Wednesday against Bishop Stang.
“Not only did we have a lot of kids come out, we have 10 kids who are solid players and a lot of kids who have really improved,” said MacLeod, the one-time Brown University assistant coach and former club champion at Wannamoisett CC.
Senior captain James Kannally and junior Chad Correia are two of the area’s best players.
The Shamrocks also have two of the area’s best female players as well in junior two-year varsity veteran Carol Pignato, who played a wealth of summer tournaments and junior Nora Charnley.
Senior captains Andrew Cooke and Jack Hudson, senior Matt Murray and a pair of sophomores, John Kane and Bryce McIntosh add to the Shamrocks; quality depth.
Attleboro
Coach John Burre has a pair of seasons veterans and a pair of outstanding athletes to make the Bombardiers a competitive team.
Senior captain Parker Sackett has plenty of experience.
“His ball-striking is very good,” Burre said.
Two-year starter, junior Leo Lombardo has become more consistent from tee to green while senior basketball and baseball standout Evan Houle brings a competitive edge to the course, while junior lacrosse star Carter Shelton relishes competition.
AHS returns to action Thursday at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course against Foxboro.
Foxboro
Coach Jared Tise greeted 19 candidates for the team, and from top to bottom, has dramatically noticed that “the skill level is so much better from one year to the next,” he said.
Senior captains Jack Rounds and Jack Watts have been solid with their ball striking at Foxborough CC. Seniors Matt Fossella and Dylan Pothier, along with junior Matt Sullivan, all have match experience.
Foxboro could be a sleeper team in the Hockomock League.
“With the depth that we have, we can be fairly competitive,” said Tise.
Foxboro returns to action Wednesday against Canton.
King Philip
Without a doubt, the King Philip Warriors will have to bring their “A” games to the tees at Wentworth Hills CC and beyond as every team in the Hockomock League will be taking aim.
“That’s how it is, teams will bring their best to try to beat us,” KP coach Myles McHugh said of the talent and depth of the Warrior roster, including defending Hockomock League Tournament titlist Patrick Reardon, a senior.
Senior captains Mike Matheson and Jared Curran rank as two of the premier players in the Hockomock League too. After that McHugh has a bevy of options, as 34 candidates for the team will supply.
Senior Tim Hartwell, the No. 5 player last season, juniors Gavin Croke and Noah Ihley, sophomore Ethan Sullivan and freshman Cameron Hassenfus lend quality depth, “right now we look good across the board,” McHugh said, as a 36-stroke season-opening win will attest. KP visits Taunton Thursday.
Mansfield
From the first day of tryouts through two weeks of practice time, Mansfield High coach Chris Hall has not been surprised by the play of the Hornets.
“Everyone played a lot of golf, we can compete,” Hall said.
A quartet of seniors – Cian Goulet, Hunter Tang, Ryan Doherty and Jordan Tavares – all have plenty of match and junior tournament experience and continue to bolster their games.
Junior Mike Tredon, sophomores Nate McLean and Cody Nieratko along with freshman Bredan Vokey, all have confidence in their games.
“This is a good bunch of kids to work with, we’ll be alright,” Hall said.
The Hornets return to action Wednesday at Hopedale CC against Milford.
North Attleboro
“That’s the challenge, finding that fourth score,” North coach Steve Nelson said of the Rocketeers, who step to the first tee at Heather Hill CC Wednesday to meet Olier Ames.
North has a trio of players atop the roster who are solid, juniors Jake Gaskin and Dillon Harding, both two-year varsity veterans along with a most talented freshmen in Tyson Laviano.
North is looking for senior captains Rohan Kohli and Aaron Levesque along with sophomore Zach Corsetti to take their games to the next level. “We have three kids that can play well, then we have kids who are new to (Hockomock League) competition,” Nelson said.
Norton
The Lancers can actually call TPC-Boston a “home course” advantage.
“We always play well there,” Norton coach Dan Langmead said. “It’s a tough course, but it’s not impossible to score well.”
Senior captains, Jack McPartland, Aidan Ryan and Nate Daly have been with the program for four seasons and know what to expect in Tri-Valley League competition.
“A lot of these kids played a lot during the summer, you can see it in their games,” Langmead said.
Senior Aidan Blake has made “great strides” in his game from tee to green, according to Langmead, while junior Sean Nichols and freshman Shawn Clary have both exhibited promise to have their scorecards count on match day.
Dighton-Rehoboth
Make no mistake that coach Bill Cute and the Falcons will contend for the South Coast Conference championship — as they annually do.
“We have five very solid players and we’re just trying to develop three more,” Cute said.
Senior captains and two-time All-SCC players Nate Bushell and Peter Torres return. Senior veteran Andrew Machado, senior Sam Watts, the most improved Falcon from last season and sophomore Jordan Dietz will have scorecards of impact.
Senior Ryan McCarthy, junior walk-on Nathan Maioto and the lone female on the roster, freshman Ella Rosa, who plays out of Crestwood CC have all been impressive for the Falcons, who visit Fairhaven Thursday.
Sophomore Brady Fontaine and freshmen Dave Martell, Joe DeGirolamo and James Czech round out a competitive situation for playing time.
Seekonk
Coach Mike Petrucci’s Warriors could be on the verge of having a breakthrough season in the South Coast Conference.
Senior captain Evan Fasteson “is a born leader, he’s always practicing,” Petrucci said of his devotion to the game and an extensive summer season.
The Warriors, however, need to develop some depth and varsity experience. Two of Petrucci’s best players are sophomore Alex Hardo, a player who has dedicated himself to improving tee to green and eighth grader Cooper Fitzpatrick (“a very good No. 3 player right now,” said Petrucci.
The Warriors next match is Friday at Greater New Bedford Voke.
