MANSFIELD — With two consecutive Hockomock League championships in tow, it would not be too hard asking the Mansfield High golf team to do it once again.
After all, coach Chris Hall returns three of the top six scorers from the Hockomock League Championship Tournament, which the Hornets won by a 12-stroke margin last year.
“The expectations are high, we feel good about the kids meeting the challenge of everyone coming after them,” Hall said of his roster.
The Hornets have 26 players who came out for the team, most of whom have been playing since the COVID-19 pandemic allowed and proved golf to be the safest of the sports for competition under social distancing concerns.
Senior Ryan Dow was the No. 2 finisher at the Hockomock tournament, senior Brian See was No. 3 and senior Jason See was No. 6 — all finishing within five strokes of each other. That trio, along with senior Nate Morrealle, have also played an extensive summer season of youth and amateur tournaments.
“We have a lot of other kids too with bright futures,” Hall said, especially of senior Ava Haggis, one of the top female players in the Hockomock League. “Most of these kids have been playing golf seven days a week through the summer so we’re encouraged to see what the season has in store for us.”
Senior Joe Gormley, along with juniors Cian Goulet and Ryan Doherty, all have Hockomock match experience as well.
“We don’t have to make too many in-game changes,” Hall said of his top-four roster, while his second quartet might be just as stellar as many another foes’ starting four.
“The kids are all really positive,” Hall added. “Golf is such a nice escape for them with all of the remote learning and on-line learning, we’re all happy to be back playing golf.”
The Hornets will play out of Norton Country Club.
Bishop Feehan
A trio of Shamrocks qualified for the MIAA State Tournament last year as the team took third at the South Sectional Qualifying Tournament, while also sharing the Eastern Athletic Conference title.
This fall, Feehan moves to the the Catholic Central League, but coach Arthur Anderson and the Shamrocks have a roster to contend with the best in the state.
“Depth has been our strongpoint through the years,” Anderson said, often times the Shamrocks’ second quartet of scores being better than their rivals top four scores. Even though 14 seniors graduated, there is plenty to behold of the Bishop Feehan roster.
The Shamrocks have a looming star in sophomore Chad Correia, who posted a 4-under-par score during the four days of tryouts and senior captain Drew Payson was the No 6 finisher at the MIAA Individual Tournament. That’s a terrific start and Anderson had 38 players sign up to play for the Shamrocks.
Senior multi-sport standouts Cam Gauthier and Kevin Barrera, juniors James Kannally and Jack Hudson along with sophomore Evan Riel lend qualitative depth. And the Shamrocks boast one of the top females in Eastern Mass. too I sophomore Carol Pignato, who twice had rounds of 37 during the qualifying series.
“She’ll be one of the best in the state,” Anderson said.
Norton
“These kids came back ready to go,” Norton coach Dan Langmead said of his Lancers, who are ready to take to the TPC-Boston and a revised Tri-Valley League schedule which has Norton meeting its Route 495 foes.
The TVL opted to pair schools geographically for competition instead of large and small schools to limit travel and make contact tracing a bit easier if a health situation developed.
“At this point, all the coaches and ADs agreed that we just want the kids to play,” Langmead said.
Senior captains Colin Landry and Matt Nichols lead the Lancers, while junior Aidan Ryan is a three-year varsity veteran. Langmead had some 19 players sign up and will field a junior varsity team. There are a number of Lancers who took up golf in the offseason due to social distancing restrictions.
“A lot of kids started to play because it was the only thing to do,” Langmead said.
Senior hockey-baseball athlete Joe Fasolino, juniors Nate Bailey, Aidan Blake and Brendan Barrett along with sophomores Sean Nichols and Logan Letourneau lend very good talent and competitiveness to the Lancer roster.
“The kids are really looking forward to getting out there and play, they’re eager to compete,” Langmead said.
King Philip
Warriors coach Myles McHugh had to wait a few days before practice could begin due to cautionary coronavirus case numbers within the tri-town area. Once the Warriors moved on to the first tee at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville, McHugh had 34 players looking to represent King Philip.
“There’s a lot of talent there trying to make it onto the squad,” McHugh said.
Senior captains Aidan Leonard, a three-year veteran, and Hockomock League All-Star Mikey Matheon “look great, he will be one to watch.”
McHugh believes he has another half-dozen very good players to make KP a competitive team.
Jared Curran and Patrick Reardon both have ample match experience from last season. Juniors Markus Paschke and Tim Hartwell “have improved tremendously” and promoted junior varsity captain, Kevin Birenbaum is “much stronger”and will meet the varsity challenge.Ethan Sullivan, James Boldy and Tyler Douglas lend quality depth
“They all have put in a lot of effort in during the off-season and the results show,” McHugh said.
North Attleboro
Coach Steve Nelson had 14 newcomers among the 22 candidates for his Rocketeer roster, eight of whom will be competing for the final four spots in the starting order as North again will play out of Heather Hill CC in Plainville
“This is a very enthusiastic bunch,” Nelson said of the Rocketeers.
With a reduced schedule of matches due to the coronavirus, Hockomock League AD’s devised a formula of a schedule to better enhance safety standards by having schools play a home and away series within a three-day period.
“Then if (COVID 19) it happens to be a problem, the contact tracing should take care of it,” Nelson said. “The only thing really about the season is that it ends two weeks earlier and there are no postseason tournaments.”
North is looking to senior co-captains Aidan Weir and Sam Gallagher to be consistent scorers from match to match. Moreover, the Rocketeers boast sophomore Jake Gaskin, perhaps the Hockomock Rookie of the Year as a freshman, and football quarterback Tyler DeMattio, who will be on the golf team for the first time this fall.
Attleboro
There are no seniors on the roster for Bombardiers coach John Burre. What AHS does have at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course are a bunch of energetic and ever improving players, including junior co-captain Brendan Raymond, who factored into most every match in 2019.
“It’s a young team (16 candidates) and I’m seeing a lot of improvement from last season and even now from day to day,” Burre said.
Junior co-captain Parker Sackett and three-year varsity player, junior Jackson Sweeney loom large in the Bombardier plans. Junior Evan Houle and sophomore Leo Lombardo have been impressive, while the Bombardier lineup has added a pair of hockey players too, senior Owen Dryjowicz and freshman Dane Holske.
“I can see at least four of those kids in the 30’s every match,” Burre said. “It’s nice to be out here hitting a golf ball again”
Foxboro
Coach Jared Tise and the Warriors are coming off of a highly successful season in which they were the No. 6 finishers at the Division 2 South Tournament, while having two players qualify for the MIAA State Individual Tournament.
One of those, senior co-captain Dylan Quinn, returns. Quinn was the No. 10 finisher at the Hockomock League Championship Tournament, shot a 77 at the Division 2 South Tournament and was the low Warrior scorer on both days of the tryout sessions.
“He’s looked very good and (senior co-captain) Luke Davies has improved his game by three or four strokes,” said Tise.
The Warriors had 19 golfers try out and Tise was impressed with the caliber of play.
“It shows that they’ve been out at the Foxborough Country Club every day,” Tise said.
Juniors Jack Rounds and Matt Sosella figure to have their scorecards factor into each match as well.
“It’s a very good group of kids,” Tise said. “Fun to work with and I think we’ll be competitive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.