ATTLEBORO — When coach Arthur Anderson placed the sign-up sheet out for the Bishop Feehan High School golf team, he never anticipated more than three dozen Shamrocks answering the call.
Though the Shamrocks might not have a premier scorer like former Feehan standout Davis Chatfield on the roster, Anderson just might have his most talented and deepest cast of players ever.
“We’ve had 11 different golfers shoot even-par or better,” Anderson said. “Having that kind of talent, that kind of depth, they inspire each other. I’ve never nearly had this much depth.”
Senior captains John Veno and Brendan Mordarski are among the returners, along with seniors Dan Mills and Drew Payson, and juniors Kevin Barrera and Brad Gillen, a returning Sun Chronicle All-Star who averaged 39.2 per match last season.
Anderson has also been impressed by the development of Drew Price and Drew Corcoran and the potential for freshman Chad Correia.
“We’re just hoping to qualify for the (Division 2) sectionals,” Anderson said of the Shamrocks’ 15-match schedule. “Nothing is guaranteed.”
Mansfield
The Hornets have a pair of No. 1 players in junior twins Brian and Jason See, both coming off a summer of extensive youth tournament experience. Jason See was a top-10 finisher at the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament, while Brian See missed last season with a back injury.
“Both of them are super-competitive,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said of the energy they bring to the No. 1 tee.
The Hornets return the Hockomock League Tournament titlist Nate Morreale, a junior. Senior captains Will Stratton and Mike O’Neil both have three years of varsity experience and junior Ryan Dow may have the best iron game in the league.
“We have at least six guys who can shoot under 40 any day,” Hall said of the Hornets, who began the season with 28 players.
Norton CC will serve as the Hornets’ home course.
”With what we have and the potential, this could be a good year.”
King Philip
Warrior coach Myles McHugh has not been disappointed with the rounds being played at KP’s home base of operations, the Wentworth Hills CC. “We have a good group back (9-5 last year), we had some 18 kids come out.”
Senior Jack Hastry and senior Nate Ihley loom as strong players, while classmate Ray Mullin also figures to have his score count this season. In addition, a pair of sophomores, Patrick Reardon and Mike Matheson are both advanced players and will have an impact.
North Attleboro
Coach Steve Nelson’s Rocketeers qualified for the Division 2 South Tournament last season and should hold their own against the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division again.
“I think that we’ll be competitive, we’ll be respectable,” Nelson said as North Attleboro again will use Heather Hill CC as its home course.
Senior captain Jillian Barend is one of the top girl players on the South Shore and will team with senior captain Justin Strom and senior Brett Dusel as the nucleus of the team. Juniors Aidan Weir and Sam Gallagher, along with hard-hitting sophomore Jake Gaskin, form the cast which will most likely be contributing scorecards.
Attleboro
Coach John Burre was not surprised in the least when more than two dozen student-athletes signed up to represent AHS in Hockomock League competition and tour the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course as the Bombardiers’ home course.
“We have kids who have really improved their games,” Burre said.
Senior captain Jack Handy has “refined his game” while senior captain Brian Houle and classmates Ben Ward, Joe Castelli and Ben Sherman are all eager to have their scorecards contribute to AHS’ success. Sophomores Parker Sackett and Brendan Raymond are both advanced players.
Foxboro
In his five seasons Jared Tise as coach of the Warriors at Foxborough CC, never has Tise had the quality and depth as this year.
“This is the most depth that I’ve had,” Tise said.
Leading the way are senior captains Noah Hicks and Matt Lathrop, who averaged 41 and 42, respectively, last season. Juniors Dylan Quinn, Matt Fossella and Luke Davies, along with sophomore Jack Rounds, will also be solid scorers.
Norton
In a very Tri-Valley League, coach Dan Langmead’s believes that his Lancers can be much better than rival coaches expect.
“Though we graduated a lot, we had 17 kids come out, I think that we’ll be OK,” Langmead said.
Long-ball hitting senior Mike Belcher, along with seniors Tim Saunders and Allison Janineh form the nucleus for the Lancers, who will again have TPC-Boston as its home course. Junior Matt McHale, along with sophomores Jack McPartland and Aidan Ryan, all played a lot of competitive summer golf and should contribute.
Dighton-Rehoboth
“He’s the best player in the league (South Coast Conference),” D-R coach Bill Cute said of Falcon senior Adam Housley, a Sun Chronicle All-Star last fall.
Housley averaged 34 points per match in the SCC scoring system and was the medalist at the SCC Championship Tournament.
The Falcons expect to chase Old Rochester for the SCC title with junior veteran Harry Taraian and two very talented sophomores, Mitch Bushell, who plays out of the Crestwood CC and Peter Torres, who plays out of the Segregansett CC.
Senior captain Dillan Walsh, juniors Ben Horowitz and Peter Anghinetti along with sophomore Andrew Machado all figure to make their share of pars at the Hillside CC and opposing courses.
“We had 17 kids out, there’s a nice mix there,” Cute said.
Tri-County
The defending Mayflower League champion Cougars return all but one player from last season.
“They’ve all played a lot of golf through the summer, so we’re all looking forward to the season,” Cougar coach Ryan Hippert said of Tri-County, which will play out of New England CC.
Sophomore Matt Brangiforte and junior Brody Dalzell are both legitimate No. 1 players. Both senior Colby Jones and junior Luke Holts have three years of varsity experience, while Hippert is confident that juniors William Krawzynski and Bryce Dalzell will also contribute.
Seekonk
Coach Mike Petrucci’s Warriors could be a sleeper in the South Coast Conference, returning Gary Taraian and Charlie Lehourites to the first tee at the Ledgemont CC.
Jacob Rulon and Jack Tortolani also both have two years of varsity experience, so Petrucci is looking to develop the fith through eighth spots.
