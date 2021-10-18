CHARLTON — Attleboro High senior Brendan Raymond, Bishop Feehan High junior Chad Correia and one of the premier players in the South Coast Conference, Seekonk High’s Gary Taraian, have advanced to the MIAA State Championship Golf Tournament.
Correia, the long-ball hitting Shamrock, was the No. 2 scorer overall at Heritage CC in Charlton in the Division 1-Central Tournament with a 5-over-par round of 76 to go with 11 pars.
Raymond carded an 8-over round of 79, at Heritage CC to finish among the top 10 scorers in the Division 1-Central field, and the lone Hockomock League player to advance to the state round of competition Oct. 25 at Wentworth Hills CC in Plainville.
Taraian, a Warrior senior, was the No. 2 scorer in the field with a round of 77 at the MIAA Division 3-South tourney at Foxborough CC.
Raymond was the first AHS golfer to qualify for the MIAA Tournament in the five seasons that coach Jon Burre has guided the program.
“The conditions were tough,” Burre said of the hilly Heritage CC course, the difficulty compounded by brisk winds and a chilly temperature.
“The course was wet too, so it was not an easy course to score well on,” Bishop Feehan coach Angel McLeod said.
No members of Hockomock League champion King Philip broke 80, with the Warriors finishing sixth in the field.
Molly Smith of Westford Academy was the medalist in the Division 1-Central field at 74.
Only Mashpee’s Colin Spencer, with a medalist round of 71, shot better than Taraian, who was the No. 3 low scorer overall at the South Coast Conference Championship Tournament at Foxborough CC.
At Easton CC, the SCC runner-up Dighton-Rehoboth finished in sixth place with a team score of 333. Falcon senior Peter Torres shot a 5-over-par round of 76 and did not qualify for the MIAA State Tournament.
“It was a very talented field,” D-R coach Bill Cute said as Torres shot a career-best tournament score and played well, but did not advance. Bishop Stang (299), Nauset (305) and SCC champion Old Rochester (312) were the three schools in the 11 team field to advance.
Norton also competing at Easton in the Division 3-South field and finished eighth with a team score of 351. Aidan Ryan and Jack McPartland both came in with Lancer low rounds of 84.
MIAA Division 1-Central Tournament
Attleboro score: Brendan Raymond 79.
Bishop Feehan scores: Chad Correia 76, Jim Kannally 82, John Kane 84, Matt Murray 88.
North Attleboro scores: Tyson Laviano 86, Jake Gaskin 88.
MIAA Division 2-South Tournament
Norton scores: Jack McPartland 84, Aidan Ryan 84, Sean Nichols 90, Sean Cleary 93.
Dighton-Rehoboth scores: Peter Torres 76, Jordan Dietz 84, Ryan McCarthy 86, Mitch Bushell 87.
MIAA Division 3-South Tournament
Seekonk scores: Gary Taraian 77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.