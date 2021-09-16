ATTLEBORO — Senior Brendan Raymond scored four birdies in guiding the Attleboro High golf team to a 147-159 victory over Foxboro High Thursday on the backside at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in their Hockomock League match.
Raymond came in with a 3-under-par medalist round of 32 for the Bombardiers (2-2), collecting birdies on the No. 12, 14, 15 and 17 holes. Senior Jackson Sweeney finished at 1-over-par 36 to assure Attleboro of the win.
- Peter Torres (38) and Mitch Bushell (39) both broke 40 at Hillside Country Club, but Dighton-Rehoboth dropped its first match of the South Coast Conference season 231-245 to Old Rochester. The Bulldogs had players come in with rounds of 32 and 33 to prevail.
D-R (3-1) has a tri-match Monday at Greater New Bedford Voke with Fairhaven.
- Also in SCC action, at Whaling City CC, Seekonk (1-4) fell 297-317 to Fairhaven. Gary Taraian shot a Warrior medalist round of 39.
- At Dedham Golf Course, senior captain Jack McPartland came in with a 4-over-par medalist round of 40 as Norton (2-1) scored a 271-293 victory over Dedham in a Tri-Valley League match.
Norton travels to Pinecrest Country Club Monday for a quadrangular match.
Attleboro 147, Foxboro 159: AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 32, Jackson Sweeney 36, Dane Holske 39, Parker Sackett 40; Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 39, Jack Watts 39, Matt Sullivan 40, Matt Fossella 41.
Old Rochester 231, Dighton-Rehoboth 245: D-R scores — Peter Torres 38, Mitch Bushell 39, Andrew Machado 40, Sam Watts 42, Ella Rosa 42, Jordan Dietz 44.
Norton 271, Dedham 293: Norton scores — Jack McPartland 40, Aidan Ryan 43, Sean Nichols 45, Sean Cleary 46, Nate Daly 48, Aidan Blake 49.
Fairhaven 297, Seekonk 317: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 39, Marcus Nadeau 49, Cooper Fitzpatrick 54, Jon Tawa 56, Evan Fasteson 58, Perry Biggs 61.
