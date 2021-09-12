FRANKLIN — Coach Myles McHugh and his King Philip Regional High golf team are proving be the class of the Hockomock League in the earlygoing after leaving Franklin CC with a 166-171 victory over Franklin High Friday in a meeting of Kelley-Rex Division powers.
Senior Patrick Reardon shot a 3-over-par medalist round of 38 for the 3-0 Warriors.
King Philip has a rematch with Franklin Monday at Wentworth Hills CC.
King Philip 166, Franklin 171: KP scores — Patrick Reardon 38, Mike Matheson 42, Jared Curran 43, Gavin Croke 43.
