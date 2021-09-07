WRENTHAM — Defending Hockomock League Tournament champion Patrick Reardon delivered a 2-under-par medalist round of 34 on the backside at Wentworth Hills CC Tuesday, leading the King Philip Regional High golf team to a 157-160 victory over Attleboro High.
Reardon birdied the 376-yard, par-4 No. 11 hole and the 496-yard, par-5 No. 12 hole in delivering the decisive round for KP (2-0). Mike Matheson finished with a 2-over-par round of 38 for the Warriors.
Brendan Raymond fired an even-par round of 36 for AHS (1-1) with birdies at the No. 11 and 494-yard, par-5 No. 15 holes. Both Ryan Hills and Parker Sackett each had a birdie for the Bombardiers.
King Philip plays Thursday at Taunton, while AHS will host Foxboro at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
- Playing the front side at Norton CC, Mansfield senior Ryan Doherty shot a medalist round of 1-over-par 37 with six pars and one birdie as the Hornets (2-0) scored a 155-206 victory over Stoughton. The Hornets visit Milford Wednesday
- Peter Torres fired a 2-over-par medalist round of 36 with seven pars at Hillside CC in leading Dighton-Rehoboth to a 239-356 over Greater New Bedford Voke. Andrew Machado and Mitch Bushell each had one birdie in finishing at 37 for the Falcons (2-0), who visit Fairhaven Thursday.
- Bourne had four players shoot 50 or better at Ledgemont CC in a 298-309 SCC win over Seekonk. Gary Taraian carded a medalist round of 33 for the Warriors.
- Tri-County prevailed 6-3 over Blue Hills Regional at Ponkapoag Golf Course, giving head coach Mike Young a victory in his debut. Matthew Brangiforte (45) and Brady O’Connor (46) both won their matches at the No. 1 and 2 spots for the Cougars. Sean Wilcox and Derek McLeod also won at the No. 3 and 4 spots.
King Philip 157, Attleboro 160: KP scores — Patrick Reardon 34, Mike Matheson 38, Gavin Croke 42, Jared Curran 43; AHS scores — Brfendan Raymond 36, Dane Holske 40, Ryan Hill 40, Parker Sackett 44.
Mansfield 155, Stoughton 206: Msf. scores — Ryan Doherty 37, Cody Nieratko 39, Cian Goulet 39, Jordan Tavares 40, Brendan Vokey 40.
Dighton-Rehoboth 239, Gr. New Bedford Voke 356: D-R scores — Peter Torres 36, Mitch Bushell 37, Andrew Machado 37, Ryan McCarthy 42, Jordan Dietz 43, Sam Watts 44, Ella Rosa 45.
Bourne 298, Seekonk 309: Seekonk scores: Gary Taraian 33, Zach Taraian 43, Jon Tawa 56, Perry Biggs 58.
