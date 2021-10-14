REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf team had seven Falcons turn in scorecards with rounds of 39 or better at the Hillside Country Club Thursday in a sizzling 217-238 victory over Hockomock League rival Attleboro High in a non-league match.
The Falcons (15-2) bettered their previous low team score of 235 by 18 shots. Junior Nate Maiato, the Falcons’ No. 8 player, shot a career-best 2-over-par round of 35 on the reconfigured course, sharing medalist honors with teammate Mitch Bushell.
Notably, the Falcons recorded just five birdies as a team, “So that means we took a lot of pars,” D-R coach Bill Cute said of the consistent effort through the lineup. “Best of all, both of our matches against Attleboro have been very competitive, we’re very closely matched as teams.”
Attleboro High had five players shoot rounds of 40 or better, with senior captain Brendan Raymond delivering a Bombardier low round of 38, while Leo Lombardo came in at 39.
D-R finished as runner-up to Old Rochester Regional in the Large School Division of the South Coast Conference and will challenge the Bulldogs for supremacy Friday at the SCC Championship Tournament.
- The two-time Hockomock League champion King Philip Warriors prepared for the MIAA Division 1 Central Qualifying Tournament Monday with a 151-170 victory over Milford. Patrick Reardon, the 2020 Hockomock League Tournament individual titlist, came in with a medalist round of 36 as the Warriors had five players shoot 40 or better.
- At the Foxborough CC, Dylan Pothier came in with a fourth Warrior score of 43, two shots better than Stoughton High’s No. 45 scorer as Foxboro (6-8) gained a 168-169 victory over the Black Knights in a Hockomock League match. Matt Fossella shot a Warrior low round of 5-over-par 41 on the front side.
- At TPC Boston, Aidan Ryan came in with a medalist round of 43 as Norton High concluded the regular Tri-Valley League season with a 273-287 win over Medway. The Lancers (12-5) captured second place in the TVL Small Division behind Dover-Sherborn. Norton will next participate at the MIAA Division 2-South Qualifying Tournament Monday at the Easton CC.
- At the Hillview CC in Reading, Bishop Feehan (11-3) prepared for Friday’s Catholic Central League Tournament on the same course with a 223-205 victory over Austin Prep. Chad Correia delivered a 3-under-par medalist round of 33 with six pars and three birdies.
- At the Touisset CC, Gary Taraian shot a medalist round of 39 in guiding Seekonk (5-9) to an 18-stroke margin of victory over Case in a South Coast Conference match. Seekonk will play at the SCC Championship Tournament Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 217, Attleboro 238: D-R scores — Nate Maiato 35, Mitch Bushell 35, Peter Torres 36, Andrew Machado 36, Sam Watts 37, Jordan Dietz 38, Ryan McCarthy 39; AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 38, Leo Lombardo 39, Dane Holske 40, Carter Shelton 40, Evan Houle 40, Parker Sackett 41.
Norton 273, Medway 287: Norton scores — Aidan Ryan 43, Jack McPartland 44, Nate Daly 44, Sean Nichols 45, Sean Cleary 46, Aidan Blake 51.
King Philip 151, Milford 170: KP scores — Patrick Reardon 36, Mike Matheson 37, Jared Curran 39, Tim Hartwell 39, Cam Hassenfus 40.
Foxboro 168, Stoughton 169: Foxboro scores — Matt Fossella 41, Jack Rounds 42, Jack Watts 42, Dylan Pothier 43.
Seekonk 289, Case 307: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 39, Zach Taraian 45, Cooper Fitzpatrick 48, Marcus Nadeau 51, Evan Fasteson 52, Connor Loomis 54.
Bishop Feehan 223, Austin Prep 205: BF scores — Chad Correia 33 (42), Jim Kannally 36 (36), Carol Pignato 38 (32), Matt Murray 38 (32), John Kane 40 (27), Bryce McIntosh 41 (27).
