PLAINVILLE — Wentworth Hills Country Club was the home of the first meet of the season for the King Philip Regional High boys golf team on Friday, with the Warriors coming out with a 149-191 match win over Stoughton High.
Despite rain plaguing the afternoon, King Philip’s Evan Regan recorded the match low with a 35 to earn the medal. Regan scored birdies on the fifth and eighth holes.
Cam Hasenfus shot a 37 and Ethan Sullivan shot a 38. Like Regan, Hasenfus also recorded a birdie on the fifth and eighth holes while Sullivan carded a birdie on the fifth and ninth.
Also breaking 40 was Tyler Douglas, recording a birdie on the eighth hole. Leo Dowling and James Hickey both carded a 40 and Anthony Fraone shot a 44.
King Philip (1-0) returns to the links on Tuesday against Taunton at Segregansett Country Club.