PLAINVILLE — The King Philip Regional High golf team narrowly defeated North Attleboro High on Wednesday, winning 150-155 at Heather Hill Country Club.
The Warriors were led by Evan Regan’s 36, followed closely by Ethan Sullivan’s 37 and Tyler Douglas’ 38. Gavin Croke shot a 39 for King Philip.
The Rocketeers were led by Jake Gaskin’s 36, sharing the medal honors with Regan. Tyson Laviano carded a 37 while Dillon Harding and Caiden Alberigo each shot a 41.
North (2-2) returns to the course against Stoughton on Thursday at Easton Country Club. King Philip (3-2) North Attleboro again n Monday at Wentworth Hills Country Club.
Mansfield 155, Attleboro 173
MANSFIELD — Mansfield’s Drew Urvin and Cody Nieratko both shot 38 to shoulder the Hornets to the Hockomock League win at Norton Country Club.
The Hornets also had a 39 from Nate McClean and Mike Creedom shot a 40 in the win. Leo Lombardo led all Bombardiers a 39 and Carter Shelton shot a 41.
Mansfield (1-1) plays Canton on Thursday while Attleboro (1-4) takes on Milford at Stone-E-Lea.
Apponequet 277, Seekonk 341
SEEKONK — Seekonk’s Cooper Fitazpatrick shot a 45, but it wasn’t enough for the Lakers at Ledgemont Country Club.
Evan Fasteson scored a 51 and both Connor Loomis and Jonathan Tawa shot a 56. Seekonk (0-1) is at Ledgemont Thursday to play Apponequet.