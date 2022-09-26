ATTLEBORO — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf team defeated Attleboro High Monday, winning 164-175 at Stone-E-Lea Golf Club.
Leading on the course for Dighton-Rehoboth was Charlie Rosa, carding a 40. Jordan Dietz and TJ Levisee each shot a 41 and the trio of Ella Rosa, Nate Maiato and James Czech each shot a 42.
Sean Hill carded the low for Attleboro with a 42. Carter Shelton (42), Chris McMahon (44) and Brad Martin (45) followed on the scorecard.
Apponequet 270, Seekonk 355
LAKEVILLE — Seekonk was unable to beat Apponequet at Poquoy Brook Golf Club, getting a team-best score from Cooper Fitzpatrick in a 53.
Conner Loomis shot a 57 for the Warriors. Evan Fasteson carded a 60 and both Declan Lush and Perry Biggs shot a 61. Jonathan Tawa and Sidney Brierly also identical scores, shooting a 63.