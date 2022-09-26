ATTLEBORO — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf team defeated Attleboro High Monday, winning 164-175 at Stone-E-Lea Golf Club.

Leading on the course for Dighton-Rehoboth was Charlie Rosa, carding a 40. Jordan Dietz and TJ Levisee each shot a 41 and the trio of Ella Rosa, Nate Maiato and James Czech each shot a 42.