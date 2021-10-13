FOXBORO — At the Foxborough CC, Jack Rounds shot a 3-over-par medalist round of 39 in leading Foxboro High (5-8) to a 167-181 victory over Sharon in a Hockomock League match on Tuesday.
- At Pine Oaks CC, Foxboro (4-8) dropped a 152-155 decision to Oliver Ames last Friday. Matt Sullivan and Dylan Pother shared Warrior medalist honors with rounds of 38.
- Jack Watts shot a 4-over-par Foxboro medalist round of 40, but the Warriors (4-7) fell to Sharon 160-167 in a Hockomock League match at the Cape Club of Sharon last Thursday.
Foxboro 167, Sharon 181: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 39, Jack Watts 42, Reese Curreri 42, Lou Caranagelo 44.
Oliver Ames 152, Foxboro 155: Foxboro scores — Dylan Pothier 38, Matt Sullivan 38, Jack Watts 39, Reese Curreri 40.
Sharon 160, Foxboro 167: Foxboro scores — Jack Watts 40, Lou Carangelo 41, Reese Curreri 42, Jack Rounds 44.
