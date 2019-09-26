TAUNTON — The See brothers, Brian and Jason, delivered low rounds for the Mansfield High golf team, which rebounded from its first setback of the season for a 155-185 victory over Taunton High Thursday in a Hockomock League match at Segregansett Country Club.
Brian See shot a medalist round of 40 for the Hornets (8-1), while Jason See had a 41. The Hornets next host Oliver Ames Wednesday.
- Senior Jillian Barend once again captured medalist honors for the North Attleboro High golf team with a 1-over-par round at the Hopedale Golf Course as the Rocketeers (5-6) topped Milford 164-180 in a Hockomock League match. Barend birdied the par-4 No. 5 hole. North will host Attleboro at Heather Hill CC Friday.
- Dighton-Rehoboth (8-3) moved within a win of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with a 152-133 South Coast Conference victory over Somerset Berkley at Swansea CC. Peter Torres took a team-best 34 points for D-R, which visits Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Monday for a non-league match against Attleboro.
- At Blue Hills Country Club, Dylan Quinn carded a Foxboro medalist round of 39, but the Warriors fell to Canton 143-162 in a Hockomock League match.
- At Acushnet River Valley Golf Course, Tri-County (5-2-1) won just one match, but halved four others in a 4
1/2-4 1/2
- tie with Old Colony. Regional. Bryce Dalzell shot a 45 and won his No. 5 match for the Cougars, while Brody Dalzell (44) and Matt Brangiforte (45) both halved their matches. The Cougars next host Norfolk Aggie Tuesday.
Mansfield 155, Taunton 185: Msf. scores — Brian See 40, Jason See 41, Mike O’Neil 42, Cian Goulet 42.
North Attleboro 164, Milford 180: NA scores — Jillian Barend 37, Jake Gaskin 41, Sam Gallagher 42, Justin Strom 44; Milford score — Tyler Weatherbee 41.
Canton 143, Foxboro 162: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 39, Noah Hicks 40, Matt Lathrop 40, Matt Fossella 43; Canton scores — Chris Lavoie 34.
Dighton-Rehoboth 152, Somerset Berkley 133: D-R scores — Peter Torres 34, Ben Horowitz 26, Mitch Busell 24, Harry Taraian 23, Peter Anghinetti 20, Sam Watts 20.
