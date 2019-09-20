EASTON — Mansfield High junior Jason See shot a 1-over par 35 at Pine Oaks Country Club as the Hornets pulled out a 150-154 Hockomock League victory over Oliver Ames High on Friday.
See, who birdied the par-4 fifth and par-4 eighth holes, was one of five Hornets to card a 39 or under. Ryan Doherty scored a 37 in his JV match.
Mansfield (7-0) travels to Milford on Tuesday.
- Senior Kayla Schuberth came in with a 1-under-par score of 34 as King Philip (3-2) topped Stoughton 150-196 in a Hockomock League match.
King Philip next visits Oliver Ames on Monday.
Mansfield 150, Oliver Ames 154: Msf. scores — Jason See 35, Brian Dow 38, Joe Gormley 38, Ava Haggis 39.
King Philip 150, Stoughton 196: KP scores — Kayla Schuberth 34, Nate Ihley 36, Mike Matheson 39, Jack Hastry 41.
