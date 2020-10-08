NORTON — With four players shooting rounds better than their nearest competitor from King Philip Regional High, the unbeaten Mansfield High golf team scored a 159-179 victory Thursday at Norton Country Club.
Jason See claimed medalist honors on the front side with a 38 for the Hornets (4-0), while Nate Morrealle came in at 39. Both Ava Haggis and Brian See came in with rounds of 41, one better than KP’s Pat Reardon.
- On the north course at Heather Hill CC, Chad Correia came in with an even par medalist round of 36 as Bishop Feehan (4-1) downed Cardinal Spellman 204-128 in a Catholic Central League match. Correia birdied the No. 7 and 9 holes during his round, while Kevin Barrera and Drew Payson also broke 40 for the Shamrocks.
- Dylan Quinn fired a 1-over-par medalist round of 37 in leading Foxboro (2-2) to a 163-175 victory over Sharon in a Hockomock League match at Cape Club of Sharon. Quinn started his round with a birdie at No. 1.
- At Pine Oaks Golf Course, North Attleboro (1-4) fell to 159-165 to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match. Tyler DeMattio shot a Rocketeer medalist round of 5-over-par 39. OA had three players shoot 40 or better to get the nod.
Mansfield 159, King Philip 179: Msf. scores — Jason See 38, Nate Morrealle 39, Brian See 41, Ava Haggis 41; KP scores — Pat Reardon 43, Aidan Gillis 44, Jared Curran 46, Ethan Sullivan 46, Mike Matheson 46.
Bishop Feehan 204, Cardinal Spellman 128: BF scores — Chad Correia 36, Kevin Barrera 38, Drew Payson 39, Cam Gauthier 40, Evan Riel 41, Jack Hudson 41, Brad Gillen 42, Jim Kannally 42, Bryce Mackintosh 42, Carol Pignato 42.
Oliver Ames 159, North Attleboro 165: NA scores — Tyler DeMattio 39, Jake Gaskin 42, Jordan Paradis 42, Evan Vigorito 42.
Foxboro 163, Sharon 175: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 37, Jack Rounds 40, Luke Davies 43, Dylan Pothier 43.
