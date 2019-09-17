NORTON -- Junior Jason See fired an even-par round of 36 on the front side at Norton Country Club Tuesday, guiding the unbeaten Mansfield High golf team to a 154-176 victory over Attleboro High in a Hockomock League match.
Joe Gormley and Nate Morreale also broke 40 for the Hornets (4-0), who host Taunton Wednesday. Jack Handy carded a 3-over-par round of 39 for Attleboro. The Bombardiers (2-3) host Milford Wednesday at the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
- Junior Sam Gallagher notched his first career medalist round on the middle course at Heather Hill CC, scoring a 4-over-par 39 to lead North Attleboro (3-3) to a 161-171 victory over Sharon in a Hockomock League match. The Rocketeers host Oliver Ames Wednesday.
- At Hillside CC, Dighton-Rehoboth scored a 137-67 victory over Seekonk in a South Coast Conference match. Dillon Walsh carded a Falcon medalist round of 41 and took in 26 points as did teammate Mitch Bushell. Gary Taraian totaled 22 points for the Warriors (1-4). The Falcons (5-1) return to action Wednesday at Bourne, while Seekonk will entertain Case.
Mansfield 154, Attleboro 176: Msf. scores -- Jason See 36, Nate Morreale 38, Joe Gormley 39, Ryan Dow 41; AHS scores -- Jack Handy 39, Brendan Raymond 41, Brian Houle 47, Parker Sackett 49.
Dighton-Rehoboth 137, Seekonk 67: D-R scores -- Mitch Bushell 26, Dillon Walsh 26, Peter Torres 25, Harry Taraian 25, Ben Horowitz 19, Peter Anghinetti 16; Seekonk scores -- Gary Taraian 22, Jack Tortolani 13, Charlie Lehourites 12, Evan Ferteson 9, Jacob Rulon 6, Marcus Nadeau 5.
North Attleboro 161, Sharon 171: NA scores -- Sam Gallagher 39, Aidan Weir 40, Jillian Barend 41, Justin Strom 41
