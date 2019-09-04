NORTON — Junior Jason See fired an even-par round of 36 at Norton Country Club Wednesday to lead the Mansfield High golf team to a 154-163 season-opening victory over Taunton High in a Hockomock League match.
Ryan Dow came in at 2-over-par 38 for the Hornets, who face King Philip Tuesday.
- At Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, Jack Handy fired a 2-over-par medalist round of 37 with one birdie in leading Attleboro High to a season-opening Hockomock League win over Taunton 157-165. Brendan Raymond came in at 3-over-par for AHS with back to back birdies at the No. 6 and 7 holes. The Bombardiers host Oliver Ames Wednesday.
- At Foxborough Country Club, junior Dylan Quinn carded a medalist round of 37 as the Warriors earned their second win in as many days with a 164-190 verdict against Sharon. Quinn finished with a pair of birdies and two pars for the Warriors (2-0), who host North Attleboro on Friday.
- At Hillside Country Club, junior Peter Anghinetti collected a career-high 29 points (10 points better than his previous best) to lead Dighton-Rehoboth to a season-opening 157-102 win over Fairhaven in SCC action. The Falcons visit Fairhaven Thursday.
- At Hopkinton Country Club, Norton’s Dean Santangelo carded a medalist round of five-over 41, but the Lancers fell to Hopkinton 229-263 in the Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers (1-3) host Bellingham on Thursday.
- Gary Taraian shot a Seekonk medalist round of 43 and scored 22 points, but the Warriors (0-2) fell to Old Rochester 125-67 in a South Coast Conference match. The Warriors host Somerset Berkley Thursday.
Mansfield 154, Franklin 163: Jason See 36, Ryan Dow 38, Brian See 40, Nate Morreale 40; Frk. scores — Jack Paterson 37, Quinten Saro 38.
Attleboro 157, Taunton 165: AHS scores — Jack Handy 37, Brendan Raymond 38, Brian Houle 39, Ben Sherman 43. Taunton scores — Spencer Andrews 40, Sean Bunker 40.
Hopkinton 229, Norton 263: Norton — Dean Santangelo 41, Tim Saunders 42, Mike Belcher 43, Aidan Ryan 45, Alison Janineh 45, Colin Landry 46; Hopkinton scores — Matt Epstein 34.
Foxboro 164, Sharon 190: Fox. scores — Dylan Quinn 37, Noah Hicks 41, Jack Rounds 42, Luke Davies 44; Sharon scores — Nathan Daley 41.
Dighton-Rehoboth 157, Fairhaven 102: D-R scores — Adam Housley 32, Peter Anghinetti 29, Peter Torres 26, Mitch Bushell 26, Harry Tarian 23, Ben Horowitz 21.
Old Rochester 125, Seekonk 67: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 22, Jack Tortolani 16, Jack Rulon 14, Charlie Lehourites 11; ORR scores — Aidan Woods 50, Riley Farrell 49.
