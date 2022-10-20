DARTMOUTH — The Seekonk High and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional golf teams closed out their seasons at the South Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday, with D-R shooting a 351 and Seekonk shooting a 414 as teams at Allendale Country Club.
The meet winner was Old Rochester Regional with a score of 306.
Leading the way on the course for D-R was Charlie Rosa’s 79, shooting a 39 on the front nine and a 40 on the back nine. TJ Levisee shot an 83 for the Falcons.
Also scoring for the Falcons was James Czech, shooting a 92. Jordan Dietz was the final scoring golfer for D-R with a 97.
Seekonk was led on the course by Jon Tawa’s 94. Declan Lush shot a 101, Connor Loomis shot a 106 and Evan Fasteson shot a 113 for the Warriors.
Shamrocks close season
NORTH READING -- Bishop Feehan's golf team wrapped up the season with no podium finishers at the CCL meet at Hillview Golf Club.
Chad Correia, the team's lone state qualifier in Division 1, placed fifth with a score of 72. John Kane shot a 75 and finished ninth.
Bryce MacKintosh shot a 78 and Carol Pignato carded an 81.