SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys golf team dropped its first match of the season on Tuesday, losing 243-294 to Old Rochester Regional High at Ledgemont Country Club.
The Warriors were led with team lows of 47 from Cooper Fitzpatrick, Aidan Connell and Declan Lush. The low round belonged to Brady Mills and Luke Pierre of Old Rochester at 37.
Also scoring for Seekonk was Jack Lasalle with a 38, Jonathan Tawa with a 50 and Connor Loomis with a 55.
Seekonk plays Bourne at Ledgemont on Thursday.
King Philip 161, Taunton 206
TAUNTON — The Warriors won their second straight match at Segregansett Country Club as Ethan Sullivan shot a 38 with a birdie on the eighth hole.
Jason Silva carded a 39 after scoring a birdie on the seventh for King Philip (2-0), which plays Friday at Wentworth Hills Country Club against Attleboro.