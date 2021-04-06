SWANSEA -- The Seekonk High golf team made its South Coast Conference season debut Tuesday, falling 274-326 to Somerset Berkley Regional High at the Swansea Country Club.
The Taraian brothers, Gary (45) and Zach (46) were the low scorers for the Warriors. Also scoring for Seekonk were Dean Lush (57), Jack Tortolani (57), Evan Fastespm (58) and Alex Hando (67).
