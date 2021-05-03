LAKEVILLE — Seekonk High golf team captain Gary Taraian shot a medalist-round 35, but Apponequet Regional High boasted five golfers who shot in the 30s and three more in the low 40s as the Warriors’ season ended with a 229-296 loss in the South Coast Conference tournament quarterfinals at Lakeville Country Club Monday.
Taraian had a pair of birdies, on the third and fifth holes, and Zach Taraian’s round of 40 was highlighted by an eagle on the par-five eighth hole. Jack Tortolani added a 50 for Seekonk, which finished its season at 1-8.
