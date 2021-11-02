NORTHBRIDGE — Seekonk High senior Gary Taraian competed at the MIAA Division 3 State Golf Championship Tournament Tuesday at Shining Rock Golf Course and finished with a 17-over-par score of 89.
Taraian was the No. 2 finisher at the SCC Championship Tournament.
Mashpee High senior Colin Spencer scored a 2-under-par 70 to win the individual title.
Spencer was the lone golfer to break 80, beating a pair of golfers who finished second with 81 by 11 shots.
Dover-Sherborn captured the team championship by tying with Weston with a 344 best-four total, but winning with the best score courtesy of its fifth player.
