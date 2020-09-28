PLAINVILLE -- The Bishop Feehan High golf team broke into the win column for the first time this season and recorded the school's first=ever Catholic Central League victory, a 201-181 win over Bishop Fenwick High Monday at Heather Hill Country Club.
Drew Payson and Chad Correia both toured the north course with even-par rounds of 36 for the Shamrocks. Bishop Feehan returns to Plainville Tuesday to meet Arlington Catholic.
Bishop Feehan 201, Bishop Fenwick 181
BF scores: Drew Payson 36, Chad Correia 36, Brad Gillen 40, Kevin Barrera 40, Carol Pignato 41, Cam Gauthier 43, Evan Riel 44.
