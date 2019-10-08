HOLDEN — Playing the first of four matches in four days, the Bishop Feehan High golf team scored a 233-243 victory over Wachusett Regional Tuesday in a non-league match at the Holden Hills CC.
Dan Mills, Drew Payson and John Veno all scored 2-over-par rounds of 38 for the Shamrocks (7-1), who moved within a victory of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament. Wachusett Regional (6-3-1), which lost earlier in the season to the Shamrocks at Heather Hill CC, had three members come in with rounds of 39 or better.
The Shamrocks host Bridgewater-Raynham Wednesday, then tangle with Bishop Stang and Coyle-Cassidy.
- Junior Brandon Kemp earned medalist honors for the first time in his career with Mansfield, carding a 4-over-par round of 40 on the frontside at Norton CC as the Hornets (12-1) breezed past the Black Knights 167-191 in the Hockomock League match. The Hornets host North Attleboro Thursday.
- Oliver Ames claimed a 155-168 victory over Attleboro in a Hockomock League match at Pine Oaks CC. Brendan Raymond came in with a 7-over-par Bombardier medalist round of 41. AHS (5-10) meets Stoughton Thursday.
- At Segregansett Country Club, senior co-captain Nate Ihley earned a medalist round of 3-over par 38 to lead King Philip to a 160-177 Hockomock League victory over Taunton. Ihley had two birdies for the Warriors (8-4), who host Foxboro on Friday.
- Tri-County (7-4-1) qualified for the MIAA Tournament with a 9-0 victory over Southeastern Regional at New England CC. Matt Brangiforte (42) and Colby Jones (43) won their respective No. 1 and 4 matches with low rounds for the Cougars. Bryce Dalzell (No. 2), Brody Dalzell (No. 3), Will Kracynzksi (No. 5) and Luke Holst (No. 6) also won their matches for Tri-County, which takes on West Bridgewater Wednesday.
- Norton took a 239-305 Tri-Valley League win over Dedham At TPC-Boston. Sophomore Aidan Ryan shot a career-best medalist round of even par 36 with three birdies for Norton. The Lancers next visit Dover-Sherborn Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 233, Wachusett Reg. 243: BF scores — John Veno 38, Drew Payson 38, Dan Mills 38, Brad Gillen 39, Brendan Mordarski 40, Drew Price 40; WR — Zach Melzar 37, Matt Orne 37.
Mansfield 167, Stoughton 191: Msf. scores — Brandon Kemp 40, Cam Meelia 42, Evander Schotz 42, Hunter Tang 43, Brian Doherty 43.
Oliver Ames 155, Attleboro 168: AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 41, Jack Handy 42, Ben Wood 42, Parker Sackett 43.
King Philip 160, Taunton 177: KP scores — Nate Ihley 38, Jack Hastry 39, Pat Reardon 41, Mike Matheson 42.
