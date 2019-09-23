PLAINVILLE — With a quartet of players carding rounds of 40 or better on the north course of the Heather Hill Country Club Monday, the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High golf team downed Wachusett Regional 239-254 in a non-league match.
John Veno shot a 1-over-par medalist round of 37 for the Shamrocks (4-0), while Chad Correia came in at 38. Bishop Feehan visits St. John’s Tuesday and then treks to the Martha’s Vineyard Invitational Tournament Sunday.
Senior Jillian Barend carded a 1-over-par medalist round of 36 on the middle course at the Heather Hill CC, but North Attleboro (3-6) fell 147-154 to Canton in a Hockomock League match. Barend birdied the par-5 No. 3 hole during her round. North next visits Stoughton Wednesday.
At the Pine Oaks CC, Kayla Schuberth carded a King Philip medalist round of 37 with two birdies, but the Warriors (3-3) fell 152-156 to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match. KP next takes on Attleboro Wednesday.
The Tri-County Cougars (5-2) suffered a 5-4 loss to Blue Hills Regional at the Ponkapoag Golf Course. While Tri-County’s Bryce Dalzell and Will Krawczynski won their respective No. 5 and 6 matches for the Cougars, Blue Hills took the decisive best-ball point. Colby Jones won his No. 2 match for Tri-County, which takes on West Bridgewater Tuesday.
At the Whaling City CC, Ben Horowitz took in a season-best 29 point for Dighton-Rehoboth (6-3) in a 114-59 victory over Greater New Bedford Voke. The Falcons meet Case Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 239, Wachusett Reg. 254: BF scores — John Veno 37, Chad Correia 38, Drew Payson 40, Dan Mills 40, Brad Gillen 42, Drew Corcoran 42.
Canton 147, North Attleboro 154: NA scores — Jillian Barend 36, Justin Strom 39, Aidan Weir 39, Jake Gaskin 40; Canton scores — Conor Hunter 35.
Oliver Ames 152, King Philip 156: KP scores — Kayla Schuberth 37, Nate Ihley 38, Mike Matheson 39, Ray Mullin 42.
Dighton-Rehoboth 114, Gr. New Bedford Voke 59: D-R scores — Ben Horowitz 29, Harry Taraian 20, Dillan Walsh 20, Mitch Bushell 18, Peter Torres 16, Peter Anghinetti 11, Jack Goulart 11.
