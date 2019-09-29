EDGARTOWN — The Bishop Feehan High School golf team captured second place among 11 teams Sunday at the Martha’s Vineyard Invitational Tournament at the Vineyard Club
The Shamrocks came in with a 26-over-par 242, one shot behind team champion Nauset Regional.
Shamrock Drew Payson was third at 5-over-par 77, with 11 pars and one birdie. Payson tied for second, but lost on the first playoff hole.
having his birdie putt lip out on the par-3 test. In addition to Payson’s 77, Bishop Feehan had an 81 from Drew Gillen and 84’s from John Veno and Dan Mills.
The Shamrocks seek some revenge against Nauset Regional Monday in a non-league match at the Captain’s Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.