LYNN — The Bishop Feehan High golf team notched its eighth victory by taking home a 192-173 victory over St. Mary’s of Lynn Wednesday in a Catholic Central League match at Gannon Municipal Golf Course.
Chad Correia shot a medalist round of 33 and took 38 points for the Shamrocks, while Jim Kannally shot a 36 and took 33 points. The victory was the sixth straight for Bishop Feehan (8-2), which plays Thursday at Archbishop Williams. The Shamrocks return to Heather Hill CC Friday to face Bishop Stang.
- At Blue Hills CC, Mansfield suffered a 147-168 loss to Canton in a Hockomock League match. Cian Goulet shot a Hornet medalist round of 38. Mansfield (12-4) will seek to upset unbeaten King Philip Thursday.
Attleboro (6-7) received a 4-over-par round of 39 from Brendan Raymond, but fell 157-169 to Franklin in a Hockomock League match at Franklin CC. The Panthers had two players break 40 to gain the edge. AHS visits Taunton Thursday.
- Norton (10-4) scored a 268-281 victory over Medway in a Tri-Valley League match at Maplegate Golf Course,. Aidan Ryan and Jack McPartland carded Lancer medalist rounds of 5-over-par 41. Norton will host Dedham Thursday at TPC-Boston.
- At the Bay Pointe Club in Mattapoisett, Old Rochester scored a 237-259 victory over Dighton-Rehoboth in a South Coast Conference match. Mitch Bushell shot a Falcon medalist round of 40. D-R (9-2) entertains Somerset Berkley at the Hillside CC Thursday.
Franklin 157, Attleboro 169: AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 39, Parker Sackett 42, Leo Lombardo 43, Evan Houle 45.
Bishop Feehan 192, St. Mary’s, Lynn 173: BF scores — Chad Correia 33 (38), Jim Kannnally 36 (33), Matt Murray 40 (26), Carol Pignato 42 (26).
Canton 147, Mansfield 168: Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 39, Ryan Doherty 42, Hunter Tang 43, Drew Urban 44, Nate McLean 44.
Old Rochester Reg. 237, Dighton-Rehoboth 259: D-R scores — Mitch Bushell 40, Andrew Machado 41, Sam Watts 43, Ryan McCarthy 44, Peter Torres 45, Jordan Deitz 46.
Norton 268, Medway 281: Norton scores — Jack McPartland 41, Aidan Ryan 41, Aidan Blake 45, Sean Nichols 46, Sean Cleary 46, Adam D’Errico 49.
