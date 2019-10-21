EASTON — The Bishop Feehan High golf team was left stunned, settling for third place at the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional Tournament at Easton Country Club on Monday.
Despite the team setback, the Shamrocks (10-2) had three of their four scorers earn individual qualifiers for the MIAA State Tournament.
Feehan totaled a team score of 311, well behind the top two finishers and MIAA State Tournament team qualifiers — first-place Westwood (303) and runner-up Hopkinton (304).
“Those are the lowest scores I’ve ever heard of,” Bishop Feehan coach Arthur Anderson said of both Westwood and Hopkinton. “Our score probably would’ve qualified every other year I brought a team. So the kids played well.”
With Feehan earning the highest finish in the area, Norton (319) took fourth while Foxboro (325) took sixth with North Attleboro seventh (329).
Five golfers from the area, including three Shamrocks — Dan Mills (6-over-par 77), Drew Payson (6-over 77) and Brendan Mordarski (6-over 77) — qualified as individuals for the MIAA State Tournament next week.
Both Millis and Payson each shot a 2-over par 38 on the front and 4-over par 39 on the back while Mordarski carded a 4-over par 40 on the front and 2-over par 37 on the back.
“It wasn’t quite good enough to get team in (states), but three individuals is quite an accomplishment,” Anderson said. “I think that’s very impressive.”
A pair of Foxboro golfers, Matt Lathrop (5-over par 76) and Dylan Quinn (6-over par 77), also qualified for shooting 77 or better.
The Warriors’ tandem is the first ever to qualify for the MIAA Tournament under the leadership of coach Jared Tise. Lathrop carded his lone birdie on the front side eighth hole en route to a 2-over par 38 on the front and 3-over par 38 on the back. Quinn tallied a 3-over par 39 on the front and shot a 3-over 38 on the back.
Coach Dan Langmead’s Norton High Lancers delivered a sparkling performance, taking fourth place overall at 319 — matching the 2018 Division 2 team championship score. Both senior Mike Belcher and junior Matt Nichols came in with 7-over-par rounds of 78, shooting 38 and 39 respectively on the front side — both missing the cut for the MIAA Tournament as individuals by one shot.
North Attleboro freshman Jake Gaskin shot a team medalist round of 8-over par 79. Gaskin recorded a 4-over par 40 on the front side and a 4-over par 39.
“Overall, it was a good season for us,” North Attleboro coach Steve Nelson said. “Those teams that beat Bishop Feehan were phenomenal.”
In the Division 1 Qualifying Tournament at Achusnet River Valley CC, King Philip’s Mike Matheson carded a medalist round of 79, but the Warriors finished just outside the top-10 with a score of 339.
“It was a windy day out there,” King Philip coach Myles McHugh said. “It was a good round for Mikey (Matheson), but we’re playing with the big boys when we go to that tournament.”
MIAA Division 1 Qualifying Tournament
At Achusnet River Valley CC
1-Xaverian 301, 2-BC High 306, 3-Wellesley, 8-Mansfield 303, 11- King Philip 339
King Philip: Mike Matheson 79, Jack Hastry 84, Pat Reardon 87, Nate Ihley 89.
Mansfield: Brian See 79, Jason See 79, Ryan Dow 86, Joe Gormley 89.
MIAA Division 2 Qualifying Tournament
At Easton CC
Team scores: 1-Westwood 303, 2-Hopkinton 304, 3-Bishop Feehan 311, 4-Norton 319, 5-Milton 324, 6-Foxboro 325, 7-North Attleboro 329, 8-Canton 334, 9-Oliver Ames 335, 10-Medfield 335, 11-Holliston 340.
Bishop Feehan: Dan Mills 38-39-77, Drew Payson 38-39-77, Brendan Mordarski 40-37-77, John Veno 39-41-80
Foxboro: Matt Lathrop 38-38-76, Dylan Quinn 39-38--77, Noah Hicks 45-41-86, Luke Davies 41-45 — 86
Norton: Mike Belcher 38-40-78, Matt Nichols 39-39--78, Dean Santangelo 38-43-81, Aidan Ryan 39-43-82
North Attleboro: Jake Gaskin 40-39--79, Jillian Barend 40-41--81, Aidan Weir 42-42--84, Justin Strom 44-41--85
